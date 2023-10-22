India Clinches Thrilling Victory in World Cup Match, Kohli’s Near Century Steals the Show

India emerged victorious in a thrilling ICC Men’s World Cup match against New Zealand on October 22, 2023. The win catapulted India to the top of the points table, with a perfect record of five wins in five matches. However, it was Virat Kohli’s tantalizing innings that stole the headlines, despite narrowly missing out on his 49th ODI century.

Kohli was just five runs away from his century when he fell victim to a delivery from Matt Henry. The disappointment was palpable among Indian fans, as they yearned for Kohli to achieve the historic milestone.

Cricketing legends and fans took to social media to express their admiration for Kohli’s performance. Virendra Sehwag praised India’s win and Mohammed Shami’s spell, while also acknowledging Kohli’s contribution to the team’s success. VVS Laxman and Suresh Raina joined in to laud Kohli’s remarkable innings, with Raina calling him a “legend.”

The match saw New Zealand set a target of 274 runs, with Daryl Mitchell and Rachin Ravindra shining with their batting performances. India’s bowlers, led Mohammed Shami, wreaked havoc on the New Zealand lineup, with Shami taking a five-wicket haul.

In the chase, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill provided a strong start, with Rohit showcasing his exceptional form against the New Zealand bowlers. Kohli continued his impressive form and led the team closer to victory. The atmosphere in the stadium was electric as Kohli approached his century. However, a missed single and a skied catch left him stranded at 95.

The near miss left the crowd in disbelief, but Ravindra Jadeja’s boundary in the dying moments of the match brought them back to life and sealed the victory for India.

India’s bowling prowess was on full display, with Shami’s five-wicket haul dismantling the New Zealand batting lineup. The collective efforts of Kohli, Sharma, and Jadeja ensured that India emerged victorious four wickets.

