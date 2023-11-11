New Delhi: TMC MP Faces ‘Cash for Query’ Allegations; Dispute with Ethics Committee Escalates

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra is at the center of controversy as she faces ‘Cash for Query’ charges and expresses her disagreement with the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee. The committee, responsible for investigating the allegations against Moitra, has submitted its report to the speaker, suggesting serious misdemeanors on her part that call for severe punishment.

In a recent social media post, Moitra shared a thought-provoking cartoon that has been interpreted as a direct attack on the Ethics Committee. The cartoon depicts Moitra sitting next to an empty chair adorned with carvings of a lotus, the symbol of the BJP. While Moitra’s nameplate reads ‘Opposition,’ the vacant chair bears the label ‘ruling.’ This satirical representation has sparked further tensions between Moitra and the committee.

The Ethics Committee, after a thorough examination of the ‘Cash for Query’ case, has proposed the expulsion of Moitra from the 17th Lok Sabha. The report, amounting to 500 pages, describes her conduct as highly objectionable, unethical, heinous, and criminal. Adhering to a 6:4 majority, the committee adopted the report, leading to a walkout Moitra during the cross-examination as she felt that personal questions were being asked.

The dispute further intensified when BJP MP Nishikant Dubey countered Moitra’s claim accusing opposition MPs of asking inappropriate questions. Dubey pointed out that the truth would become evident once the report of the Ethics Committee is made public.

In response, BSP MP Danish Ali, a member of the Ethics Committee, refuted Dubey’s statements. Danish Ali assured that the verbatim recording of the first meeting, which was excluded from the committee’s report, would shed light on the truth. He criticized the BJP, suggesting that they fail to condemn indecent remarks against women and prioritize garlanding men accused of rape.

The ‘Cash for Query’ controversy emerged when Nishikant Dubey lodged a complaint against Mahua Moitra, accusing her of using parliamentary questions to target the Adani Group in exchange for personal benefits. The case has now become a subject of intense debate and scrutiny within the Lok Sabha.

