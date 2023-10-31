New Developments in Moitra Defamation Case: Insights and Latest Updates

Amidst the ongoing defamation case filed Mahua Moitra against various parties, including media organizations and social media intermediaries, new developments have emerged that shed light on the intricacies of the matter. While the core fact remains that Moitra has filed a lawsuit over false and defamatory accusations, the recent events surrounding the case provide a fresh perspective.

During a recent hearing, Advocate Abhimanyu Bhandari, representing one of the parties accused Moitra, argued that she had committed perjury and also shared her Parliament login credentials. However, Justice Sachin Datta, presiding over the case, was informed that no interim relief was being sought against this particular party. The court directed Moitra’s lawyer to file an amended memo of parties and rescheduled the hearing for December 5th.

In a surprising turn of events, it was revealed that Senior Advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, who was previously appearing for Moitra, withdrew from the case. This decision came after allegations were made Dehadrai, one of the defendants, that Sankaranarayanan had reached out to him proposing a withdrawal of his CBI complaint in exchange for custody of a dog named Henry. The court expressed dismay at the situation, questioning the professional ethics of Sankaranarayanan and raising concerns about his eligibility to continue representing Moitra.

The defamation suit itself came after Moitra vehemently denied allegations made Dubey, another defendant, that she had accepted bribes in exchange for raising questions in Parliament. Moitra’s legal notice mentioned that Dubey’s claims were based on a letter from Dehadrai, who was previously her close friend but with whom she had a falling out. The notice further stated that Dehadrai had resorted to sending threatening messages and had allegedly stolen some of Moitra’s personal possessions.

In response to the allegations, Moitra emphasized that she has never accepted any form of remuneration or gifts related to her duties as a Member of Parliament (MP), including the questions she raises in Parliament. The notice dismissed the claims made Dubey and Dehadrai, asserting that they were solely motivated personal and political reasons.

As the case unfolds, it continues to bring forth new revelations and raises important questions about the intersection of personal relationships, professional ethics, and the credibility of allegations made in the public sphere.

