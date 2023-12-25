Mahindra Thar SUV Captivates Hearts, But Dreams of Owning it for ₹700 Remain a Fantasy

A heartwarming video recently went viral on social media, capturing the innocence and charm of a young boy from Noida, Uttar Pradesh. In the video, the boy can be seen engaging in a conversation with his father, expressing his desire to own a Mahindra Thar SUV for just ₹700. Little Cheeku Yadav believes that the Thar and XUV700 SUVs are similar models and can be acquired at a bargain price.

The video garnered immense attention and prompted amusing reactions from netizens, including Anand Mahindra, the Group Chairman at Mahindra and Mahindra. Many viewers were touched the boy’s request and suggested various ways to fulfill his dream, such as gifting him a Thar SUV when he turns 18 or presenting him with a toy version of the beloved vehicle. Some even proposed innovative business plans to make the dream come true.

However, not wanting to disappoint or exploit the boy’s innocent wish, Mahindra responded to the video in his own lighthearted manner. He expressed his love for Cheeku and acknowledged the video, but highlighted the impracticality of selling the Thar SUV for just ₹700, as it would lead to financial difficulties for the company.

The Mahindra Thar, a lifestyle off-road SUV, has captured the hearts of many across India. With a starting price of ₹10.98 lakh (ex-showroom), it competes with formidable rivals such as the Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Force Gurkha SUVs in its segment. Moreover, Mahindra has exciting plans to launch a five-door version of the Thar in the coming year.

While the dream of owning a Mahindra Thar for ₹700 remains a fantasy, the video serves as a reminder of the overwhelming love and admiration people have for this iconic SUV. It also showcases the power of social media in connecting people and spreading heartwarming stories.