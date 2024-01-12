Mahindra’s AI Ambassador Project Comes to an End After Backlash

Mahindra Racing’s recent attempt to introduce an AI-generated influencer named Ava has been met with criticism and has ultimately come to an end. The company had used generative artificial intelligence services to create Ava, who was intended to document the team’s journey in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship while promoting their commitment to a sustainable future.

However, the announcement sparked a negative response from both fans and the media. Many argued that rather than creating an AI influencer, Mahindra should have hired a real person to fulfill the role. Devin Altieri, a PR consultant in motorsport, expressed their disappointment, stating that it was “incredibly messed up” for Mahindra to opt for an AI team ambassador instead of a human.

Concerns were also raised about the environmental impact of AI, with automotive journalist Alanis King questioning the sustainability behind the “Sustainable Tech Champ” title attributed to Ava. These criticisms highlighted the potential energy consumption associated with AI technology.

In response to the backlash, Mahindra Racing has decided to discontinue the AI influencer project. CEO and team principal Frederic Bertrand acknowledged the importance of diversity, inclusion, and innovation, but recognized the value of the feedback received. The decision to end the project reflects Mahindra’s commitment to listening to their audience and adapting accordingly.

While the Instagram account associated with Ava remains active, the project itself will no longer continue. Mahindra Racing’s focus on promoting diversity, inclusion, and innovation remains, but they have taken the feedback into consideration and decided to move in a different direction.

By making the decision to discontinue the AI ambassador project, Mahindra Racing has demonstrated its willingness to listen to stakeholders and adapt its strategies accordingly. It serves as a reminder that not all innovations will be universally accepted, and businesses must be responsive to shifting public sentiment.