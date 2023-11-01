Netflix Unveils Trailer for “Leave the World Behind” Starring Mahershala Ali, Julia Roberts, and Ethan Hawke

Netflix has released the highly anticipated trailer for “Leave the World Behind,” a gripping psychological thriller based on Rumaan Alam’s acclaimed novel. Lovers of suspenseful cinema can look forward to a thrilling cinematic experience with an impressive ensemble cast including Mahershala Ali, Julia Roberts, Ethan Hawke, and rising stars Myha’la Herrold.

“Leave the World Behind” tells the story of Amanda and Clay Sanford, portrayed Julia Roberts and Ethan Hawke respectively, as they embark on a spontaneous family beach trip to Long Island. Seeking a relaxing getaway, the Sanfords choose a luxurious rental for their stay. However, their tranquility is soon shattered when two strangers, George “G.H.” and Ruth Scott, played Mahershala Ali and Myha’la Herrold, arrive at their doorstep, claiming the rental property as their own.

As tensions rise and suspicions grow, the Sanfords find themselves isolated from the world beyond the estate’s gates. George and Ruth inform them about a citywide blackout that has plunged the city into darkness, leaving the Sanfords cut off from the ongoing events. With no way to validate the strangers’ claims, the family must confront their fears and navigate through a web of uncertainty and paranoia.

Directed visionary filmmaker (add director’s name), “Leave the World Behind” promises to be a gripping and thought-provoking thriller, exploring themes of trust, fear, and societal collapse. Audiences can expect powerful performances from the talented ensemble cast, who bring the complex characters to life with their sheer brilliance.

FAQ:

Q: When was the novel “Leave the World Behind” published?

A: “Leave the World Behind” was published in 2020.

Q: Who are the main actors in the film adaptation?

A: The film stars Mahershala Ali, Julia Roberts, Ethan Hawke, and Myha’la Herrold.

Q: What genre is “Leave the World Behind”?

A: “Leave the World Behind” is a psychological thriller.

Q: Is “Leave the World Behind” based on a true story?

A: No, “Leave the World Behind” is a work of fiction written Rumaan Alam.