TIKTOK: Murders Gone Viral – Documentary Explores the Dark Side of Social Media

A gripping new documentary titled “TIKTOK: Murders Gone Viral” is currently in the works ITV. The series aims to shed light on the shocking story of Mahek Bukhari, a TikTok influencer who became involved in a murder plot that led to the deaths of two men on the A46 in Leicester. This documentary will delve into the disturbing implications of social media in the context of criminal behavior.

The series will explore how Mahek utilized TikTok to gain a substantial following before her involvement in the murders. Mahek, along with three others, was convicted for the murders of Saqib Hussain and Hashim Ijazuddin. The motive behind the revenge attack was a blackmail plot orchestrated Mr. Hussain, who was threatening to expose explicit photos of Mahek’s mother with whom he had been having an affair.

Mahek, labeled a “cold-blooded killer,” received a sentence of 31 years and eight months for her crimes. She is currently appealing her conviction, and it is believed that other defendants may also consider appeals.

The documentary, produced Nine Lives for ITVX streaming service, will feature never-before-seen footage of the cases as well as in-depth details of the police investigations. Exclusive interviews with those close to the cases will also be included. The series aims to provide an intimate insight into the lives of TikTok influencers and explore the complex dynamics at play.

The use of social media as a catalyst for crime has reshaped the true crime genre, and this documentary aims to shine a light on the dark side of the digital age. Nicola Lloyd, ITV’s factual commissioning editor, describes it as a reflection of society’s fascination with the impact of social media on human behavior, particularly in the darkest corners.

“TIKTOK: Murders Gone Viral” promises to be a tragic and disturbing series that keeps the victims at the heart of each case. Viewers will get a glimpse into the consequences of coercive control, manipulation, and violence in the context of these harrowing crimes.

