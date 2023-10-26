Man Arrested for Real Estate Fraud in Maharashtra’s Palghar District

A recent case of real estate fraud has come to light in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, where a 30-year-old man was arrested the police for cheating prospective buyers. Sumit Dube, a resident of Vasai, posed as a builder and used various deceptive tactics to lure unsuspecting victims into his scheme.

Instead of conducting legitimate real estate transactions, Dube resorted to advertising the sale of flats in both new and old buildings in the Vasai region on social media platforms. Operating under the aliases “Two Star Realty Company” and “Mahalaxmi Builders and Developers,” he additionally posted fraudulent ads on online buying and selling websites, claiming ownership of multiple properties in Vasai and Nalasopara.

To deceive potential buyers of new flats, Dube would show them under-construction properties belonging to other builders and pass them off as his own. He would then collect money from these individuals and make a swift exit, leaving them deceived and empty-handed. In the case of flats in old buildings, he would pose as a helpful middleman, promising lower costs and collecting funds from unsuspecting victims.

Authorities took action after two victims reported their losses of Rs 6 lakhs each to the Achole police in Nalasopara. Subsequently, Dube, who had identified himself as Sachin Patil, was apprehended on October 23. His accomplice, Shubham Mishra, was also arrested. The duo is currently in police custody, and it has been discovered that they are involved in at least nine other cases of similar fraud across various police stations in the Vasai region.

This incident sheds light on the importance of conducting thorough background checks and due diligence when engaging in real estate transactions. Potential buyers should exercise caution, verify the legitimacy of sellers and properties, and ensure they are dealing with reputable builders or authorized agents. It serves as a stark reminder that one must remain vigilant and aware of potential scams in the ever-evolving world of online transactions.

FAQs

1. How did Sumit Dube carry out the real estate fraud?

Sumit Dube posed as a builder and used social media platforms, online buying and selling websites, and aliases like “Two Star Realty Company” and “Mahalaxmi Builders and Developers” to advertise flats for sale. He would show under-construction properties belonging to other builders as his own to deceive buyers of new flats and collect money. For flats in old buildings, he promised cheaper rates and collected funds from victims.

2. How was Sumit Dube caught?

Two victims reported their losses to the police, leading to the arrest of Sumit Dube, who had identified himself as Sachin Patil. His accomplice, Shubham Mishra, was also arrested. They are currently in police custody, and it has been revealed that they are involved in several other cases of real estate fraud.