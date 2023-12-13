Instagram: A Marketplace for Narcotics

Instagram, one of the leading social media platforms, has taken an unexpected turn as it becomes a hotspot for drug trafficking. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed his concern over the misuse of Instagram, stating that it has turned into a marketplace for narcotics, resulting in an alarming increase in the supply of drugs across Maharashtra. This revelation has left the state legislative council shocked.

Fadnavis highlighted the ease with which drugs can be obtained on Instagram, with courier companies facilitating deliveries. To combat this nefarious activity, the government has issued warnings to these companies, emphasizing their responsibility to curb the sale of drugs on their platforms.

The issue of alleged drug kingpin Lalit Patil and his protracted stay at Pune’s Sassoon Hospital was also addressed during the legislative council meeting. Opposition MLCs questioned whether the hospital’s dean should be held accountable and arrested for his involvement in the case. In response, Fadnavis confirmed that the dean has already been suspended due to negligence of duty. However, if his connection to the larger drug network is revealed, further action will be taken.

Concerns were also raised about the manufacturing of dangerous drugs within the state, particularly with regard to the monitoring of raw materials. It was speculated that mephedrone, a common synthetic drug, may be required certain industries like sugar factories. Fadnavis acknowledged that drugs are now being produced using innovative methods, where different chemicals are mixed together. The government, he assured, is closely monitoring such activities to ensure the safety and well-being of the population.

The revelation of Instagram’s transformation into a market for narcotics raises serious questions about the responsibility of social media platforms in preventing illegal activities on their platforms. It is crucial for authorities and technology companies to work together to address this issue and safeguard the community from the detrimental effects of drug trafficking.