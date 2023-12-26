Man Arrested for Posting Defamatory Content Against Political Leaders on Social Media in Maharashtra

A man in Maharashtra has been arrested the Navi Mumbai Police for posting defamatory content on social media against prominent political leaders, including Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray. The suspect, who has been identified but not yet apprehended, allegedly circulated objectionable posts on various social media platforms.

The complaint was filed a woman residing in Navi Mumbai after she came across the objectionable posts on December 24. The posts targeted leaders from the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, including Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, Supriya Sule, Rohit Pawar, and Aaditya Thackeray. As a result, the Navi Mumbai Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.

This is not the first incident of its kind in Maharashtra. In a similar case in August, a man was arrested for posting abusive messages about Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Twitter. The accused, identified as a 41-year-old resident of Dadar, had been using his Twitter handle to post derogatory messages about CM Shinde between September 2022 and March 2023. An FIR was registered, and the accused was apprehended after police traced his IP address.

Instances of defamation and hate speech on social media platforms have been on the rise, leading law enforcement agencies to take strict action against offenders. It is important for individuals to use social media responsibly and refrain from spreading false information or engaging in personal attacks against public figures.

The investigation into this recent case in Maharashtra is currently underway. The police are working diligently to track down the suspect and take appropriate legal action.