Black Cube: Private Intelligence Agency Accused of Targeting Hungarian Activists and Journalists on LinkedIn

In a shocking revelation, Israeli-based private intelligence agency Black Cube has been accused of conducting a secret video campaign that specifically targeted Hungarian activists and journalists on the professional networking platform LinkedIn. The allegations were recently confirmed LinkedIn itself in a public statement, as reported Reuters.

According to Mona Damian, a researcher at Microsoft-owned professional networking platform, during her presentation at the Cyberwarcon conference in Arlington, Virginia, Black Cube created a series of fake profiles that used false job postings to establish connections with their desired targets on the platform. These connections were then followed video conversations outside the platform, which were later used in a video campaign against the targeted organizations in Hungary.

Damian further revealed that the multitude of fake LinkedIn accounts managed Black Cube has been deactivated, and the company’s LinkedIn page was also taken down due to a significant number of abuses and clear violations of the platform’s terms of service.

Black Cube, known for its involvement in previous espionage activities on behalf of convicted Hollywood criminal Harvey Weinstein, did not respond immediately to inquiries. However, the company has previously stated that it does not operate in cyberspace and that all its activities fully comply with local laws.

LinkedIn, on the other hand, has not disclosed the identities of the entities Black Cube may have been working for, nor has it provided details regarding the number of fake accounts that were deactivated.

It is reported that organizations such as the Hungarian office of Amnesty International were among the targeted entities.

