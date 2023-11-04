New Earthquake in Jajarkot, Nepal: Assessing the Impact and Mobilizing Rescue Efforts

A devastating earthquake struck the western area of Jajarkot in Nepal on November 3, causing widespread destruction and claiming the lives of at least 128 individuals, with over 100 others injured. The quake, with its epicenter in the hilly district of Ramidanda, initially registered a magnitude of 6.4 according to the Nepal National Seismological Centre. However, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) later downgraded it to 5.7, while the US Geological Survey recorded it as a 5.6 magnitude quake.

Reports from witnesses highlight that numerous houses collapsed in Jajarkot and tremors were felt as far as New Delhi, approximately 600 kilometers away. The quake’s impact has left authorities struggling to establish contact with the affected areas, which are scattered across remote hills. Jajarkot, home to a population of 190,000 people, requires immediate rescue and relief efforts.

The office of Nepal’s Prime Minister, Pushpa Kamal Dahal, has mobilized all three security agencies in the country to prioritize rescue and relief operations. Additionally, the Prime Minister expressed deep sorrow for the loss of life and property and emphasized the need for immediate action.

This recent earthquake serves as a grim reminder of Nepal’s vulnerability to seismic activity. In 2015, two devastating earthquakes claimed the lives of approximately 9,000 people and caused extensive damage to infrastructure, including historic temples and millions of homes.

