Magnite Partners with Snowflake to Enhance Audience and Identity Tools

Magnite, the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising company, has announced a partnership with Snowflake, the Data Cloud company. This collaboration will enable agencies, advertisers, and media owners to leverage data according to their business needs across Magnite’s extensive streaming supply.

The integration of Snowflake’s Media Data Cloud into Magnite Access, the company’s suite of audience and identity tools, will empower publishers and buyers to manage, create, and transact audience segments in various ways. Mutual agency clients, including GALE, GroupM, and Omnicom Media Group, will benefit from this integration.

Snowflake’s Media Data Cloud allows organizations to explore, share, and unlock the true value of their data. It enables clients to unite siloed data, securely share data, and execute diverse analytic workloads. Snowflake offers a single data experience that spans multiple clouds and geographies.

Bill Stratton, Global Head of Media, Entertainment & Advertising at Snowflake, highlighted the company’s unique ability to enable data connectivity in a transparent and privacy-preserving manner. The partnership with Magnite will provide scaled activation for advertisers and agencies, ensuring consistent results despite upcoming changes to the addressability landscape.

Kristen Williams, SVP of Strategic Partnerships at Magnite, emphasized the importance of leveraging first and third-party data to maximize the value of high-value assets. The combination of Magnite’s best-in-class technology and access to premium supply, along with Snowflake’s powerful and secure data offering, will deliver value for clients.

The integration of Magnite with Snowflake via Snowflake’s Media Data Cloud provides a direct and secure path to audience activation for advertisers. This enables them to focus their investments on the most relevant consumers while benefiting from the cost and performance efficiencies offered direct integrations with the supply-side.

The partnership between Magnite and Snowflake will enhance the value of GroupM Premium Marketplace connecting data directly to supply. It will also bring insights and investment closer together, providing GroupM clients with the advantages of best-in-class campaign activation.

Overall, the collaboration between Magnite and Snowflake will empower advertisers, agencies, and media owners to effectively leverage data and enhance their audience and identity tools.

