Magnati Partners with WeChat Pay to Expand Payment Solutions in the UAE

Magnati, a leading payments solutions provider in the Middle East, has announced its exciting collaboration with WeChat Pay, a mobile payment service offered Tencent Holdings Limited. This partnership will enable merchants in the UAE to accept WeChat Pay payments, providing customers with a convenient and secure way to pay for their purchases.

With a global user base, WeChat Pay offers a wide range of in-store and online payment features. By partnering with WeChat Pay, Magnati aims to expand its payment solutions and provide UAE merchants with access to a larger customer base.

Magnati is seamlessly integrating WeChat Pay into its existing payment ecosystem, making it easy for businesses to accept WeChat Pay payments on their terminals. This integration will enhance the shopping and payment experience for Chinese tourists and residents in the UAE, as it offers a familiar and convenient interface.

Ramana Kumar, CEO of Magnati, highlighted the company’s commitment to meeting the evolving needs of customers and simplifying the payments process. This collaboration with WeChat Pay is seen as a significant step toward achieving these goals. Kumar believes that this partnership will not only enhance payment convenience but also bring added value to customers’ daily lives, providing a comprehensive payment solution for merchants in the UAE.

Jeff Hu, General Manager of WeChat Pay EMEA, emphasized the commitment to providing secure and hassle-free payment experiences for Chinese travelers. The collaboration with Magnati enables Chinese tourists to have a seamless mobile payment experience similar to what they enjoy in China while visiting the UAE.

This collaboration between Magnati and WeChat Pay brings numerous benefits to customers. With the user-friendly WeChat mobile app, customers can enjoy quick and hassle-free payments. This partnership aligns perfectly with Magnati’s commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions, solidifying its position as a trusted partner for businesses in the UAE.

As a regional leader in the payment solutions industry, Magnati provides government, merchant, and institutional clients with an intelligent payments platform. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, Magnati is dedicated to delivering improved experiences and increased efficiency through next-generation technology.

