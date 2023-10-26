The Rise of Magic: The Gathering and the Revival of the Magic Netflix Show

Hasbro, the parent company of Wizards of the Coast, recently reported strong financial growth in the third quarter of 2023. One of the major contributors to this success was the ever-popular trading card game, Magic: The Gathering, which saw an impressive 20% increase in revenue compared to the same quarter in the previous year.

Magic’s success can be attributed to the release of two highly anticipated sets: Wilds of Eldraine and The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth. In fact, The Lord of the Rings set became only the second in Magic’s history to reach a staggering $200 million in sales, following in the footsteps of Modern Horizons 2 from the previous year.

But Magic’s triumph is not the only highlight from Wizards of the Coast. The company’s overall revenue experienced a remarkable 40% growth, reaching a staggering $423.6 million. This growth was driven not only Magic but also two major digital non-Magic releases: Baldur’s Gate 3 and Monopoly Go! These games contributed to doubling Wizards’ digital gaming revenue and are expected to generate approximately $100 million in the coming years.

Hasbro CEO Chris Cocks revealed that Magic’s revenue for 2023 has increased 11% year-over-year, indicating that the game is on track for yet another “record year.” This further solidifies Magic’s position as a leading force in the trading card game market and demonstrates its continued popularity among players.

Furthermore, in an exciting announcement, Chris Cocks revealed that the long-anticipated Magic Netflix series is still in development. This animated series, first announced in 2019 and produced in partnership with Netflix, had faced some uncertainty when the initial directors, the Russo brothers, left the project in 2021. However, there is renewed hope as Cocks mentioned the show’s existence, stating that Hasbro remains actively involved in the film and TV industry through its partnerships.

The Magic Netflix series holds great potential for bringing the captivating world of Magic: The Gathering to a broader audience. While details about the show’s release date remain scarce, fans can now look forward to its eventual debut and the immersive storytelling it promises to offer.

