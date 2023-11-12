The Scorchers Dominate with Beth Mooney’s Century in Victory over Sydney Thunder

The Scorchers asserted their dominance with a resounding 42-run victory over the Sydney Thunder at the CitiPower Centre this afternoon. The standout performance came from star opener Beth Mooney, who scored an impressive century to steer her team towards a competitive total of 159 runs.

Despite losing her opening partner Sophie Devine early on, Mooney showcased her masterful batting prowess, almost single-handedly guiding the Scorchers to their formidable score. She remained unbeaten with a magnificent 101 runs to her name.

In reply, the Thunder struggled to keep up with the required run rate and lost crucial wickets in the powerplay, falling to 3-18 the end of it. The Scorchers’ young quick Chloe Ainsworth wreaked havoc taking quick wickets, setting the tone for an impressive bowling performance.

The Thunder’s batting lineup failed to find stability, with only Phoebe Litchfield offering resistance with a score of 45. However, her dismissal Amy Edgar further solidified the Scorchers’ advantage.

The victory propelled the Scorchers to the top of the WBBL|09 ladder, following three consecutive road victories. With their momentum soaring, the Scorchers are now set to face the Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunder in back-to-back clashes next week.

