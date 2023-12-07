Magic For Humans Season 3: Bringing Magic and Laughter to Your Screen

Magic For Humans Season 3 is a captivating and comedic journey that delves into the mysteries of the human experience with a touch of magic. Released in May 2020 on Netflix, this season continues the legacy of laughter and wonder that the series is known for.

Justin Willman, the talented magician and host, takes viewers on a ride through various themes, including human vices, self-acceptance, and the challenges of everyday life. In Season 3, Willman explores the world of gambling and the cult of self-care as he works his magic to help people confront their fears and achieve self-acceptance. He even uses his tricks to assist picky-eating children and tackle the notorious challenges of assembling Ikea furniture.

The cast of Magic For Humans Season 3 includes Justin Willman, Brittany Hagerty, Mateo Ray Garcia, Juan Pedro Andrade, Maleaha Winfrey, Carolyne Chen, and Jaden Joyner. Together, they bring this enchanting world of magic to life, leaving viewers spellbound.

To watch Magic For Humans Season 3, simply head over to Netflix, the popular streaming service that offers a vast collection of movies, TV shows, documentaries, anime, and stand-up specials.

Magic For Humans Season 3 is a delightful blend of magic and humor that will leave you amazed and entertained. Immerse yourself in this world of wonders and laughter streaming the series on Netflix today.

(Note: The availability of streaming services may change over time, and this information was accurate at the time of writing.)