Get Mesmerized the Magic: Watch Magic For Humans Season 2 on Netflix

Discover the mesmerizing tricks and illusions of magician and comedian Justin Willman in season 2 of Magic For Humans. Released in December 2019 on Netflix, this mind-blowing series continues to leave its audience speechless with its blend of magic and comedy.

In this season, Willman amazes viewers with intricate illusions like teleportation and vanishing, using a combination of technology and social media. These tricks blur the line between reality and the virtual world, creating a truly immersive experience. Moreover, the show emphasizes human interaction, as Willman performs his tricks with people from all walks of life.

The cast of Magic For Humans Season 2 includes Justin Willman, Brittany Hagerty, Mateo Ray Garcia, and Juan Pedro Andrade. It also features the talents of Maleaha Winfrey, Carolyne Chen, and Jaden Joyner.

To watch Magic For Humans Season 2, simply stream it on Netflix. Netflix is a popular subscription-based streaming service that offers a wide range of video content, including movies, TV shows, documentaries, anime, and stand-up specials.

So, get ready to be amazed the magic of Magic For Humans Season 2. With its captivating illusions and charismatic performances, this series promises to entertain and astonish viewers of all ages. Don’t miss the opportunity to experience the wonders of this extraordinary show. Stream it on Netflix now!

