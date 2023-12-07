Summary:

Magic For Humans Season 1 is available to watch on Netflix, a subscription-based streaming service that offers a wide range of video content. Join magician and comedian Justin Willman as he delivers mind-boggling illusions and magic tricks with humor and interaction. Each episode explores a unique theme, incorporating technology, relationships, and the human mind to create thought-provoking experiences. With the use of drones and virtual reality, Willman takes his magic to new heights.

How to Watch Magic For Humans Season 1 on Netflix

To stream Magic For Humans Season 1 on Netflix, follow these simple steps:

1. Visit netflix.com/signup.

2. Choose a payment plan based on your preferences:

– $6.99 per month (standard plan with ads)

– $15.49 per month (standard plan)

– $22.99 per month (premium plan)

3. Enter your email address and password to create an account.

4. Provide your payment method information.

Netflix offers different plans to cater to varying needs. The cheapest plan, Standard with Ads, provides access to a vast library of movies and TV shows but may show ads before or during content. It allows you to watch in Full HD and on two supported devices simultaneously.

The Standard Plan is ad-free, enabling you to enjoy content without interruptions. You can also download content on two supported devices and even add one extra member who doesn’t live in the same household.

If you want the ultimate Netflix experience, consider the Premium Plan. It allows for four supported devices at a time, offers Ultra HD content, and enables downloads on up to six devices. You can also add up to two extra members who don’t reside in your household. Furthermore, Netflix supports spatial audio for an immersive viewing experience.

Magic For Humans Season 1 is a perfect blend of magic and laughter, as Justin Willman baffles people on the street and orchestrates elaborate tricks. Don’t miss out on this entertaining series on Netflix. Please note that streaming services may vary over time, so the information provided here was accurate at the time of writing.