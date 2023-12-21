Donald Trump Faces Controversy Over Removal from Colorado Election Ballot

In a recent ruling the Colorado Supreme Court, former President Donald Trump has been disqualified from running for president in the state’s 2024 election. The court’s decision was based on a clause in the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which prohibits officials who have engaged in “insurrection” from holding office. This landmark decision makes Trump the first candidate to be disqualified under this clause.

While Trump has many well-documented feuds with members of the “Hollywood elite,” there are also a number of celebrity fans who have come to his defense in the wake of this ruling. Actor James Woods, a long-time supporter of Trump, took to social media to express his outrage, stating that Trump has never been found guilty of any crime and calling the court’s decision a “war on democracy.” MMA fighter Jake Shields echoed this sentiment, emphasizing that Trump has never been convicted of a crime and calling the ruling a travesty of justice.

Surprisingly, even Caitlyn Jenner, who previously criticized Trump’s LGTBQ+ policies, expressed her disgust at the ruling, calling it “insane Election Interference.” This demonstrates a shift in her stance, as she now supports Trump’s 2024 presidential bid.

On the other hand, some celebrities praised the court’s decision. Actress Bette Midler, for example, thanked Colorado for being the first state to remove Trump from the ballot. However, the article does not provide reasoning or insight into why these celebrities support or oppose the ruling.

It is important to note that the court’s decision is separate from the legal battles Trump currently faces. He is indicted for his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election results and is appealing the indictment. Despite these legal struggles, Trump continues to lead a wide margin in the Republican presidential primaries.

This ruling in Colorado has sparked controversy and divided opinions among both politicians and celebrities. As the 2024 presidential election approaches, it remains to be seen how this decision will impact Trump’s political future and his relationship with the entertainment industry.