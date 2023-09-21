Nathanial Teases Truth About MAFS UK

MAFS contestant Nathanial has taken to Instagram to tease his followers about revealing the truth about what really happened on the show. In a video before last night’s episode, Nathanial expressed his anticipation to share “the truth about all the shit that happened” on the show. Following a dramatic argument between Nathanial and Ella on the latest episode, viewers are left wondering what secrets Nathanial is hinting at.

During their argument, Nathanial called Ella a liar and stormed off multiple times. However, given that Ella’s past as a stripper was revealed on the show, it is clear that Nathanial isn’t referring to that. In a series of Instagram Stories, Nathanial asked followers to guess what Ella was lying about and promised to reply to those who guessed correctly.

Despite the turmoil in their relationship, Nathanial is actively engaging in the drama surrounding the show, even tagging the official E4 MAFS accounts in his posts. In one post, he mentioned that the process has broken him with lies and cover-ups. He also called out the LGBT+ community, urging people to look at actions and behavior rather than just presentation.

It is evident that there is more to the story than what has been shown so far. Nathanial’s hints suggest that there is untold information about his marriage that viewers have yet to discover. As the audience awaits further revelations, the suspenseful nature of the situation is reminiscent of a never-ending game, leaving everyone wondering when the truth will finally come to light.