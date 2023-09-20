Nathanial Valentino Joins ‘Married At First Sight UK’ in Search of Love

Nathanial Valentino, known for his appearance on “Geordie Shore,” has joined the cast of “Married At First Sight UK” in hopes of finding his forever person. Paired with Ella Morgan, the show’s first-ever transgender contestant, Nathanial’s journey on the reality TV show has garnered attention. The couple’s wedding seemed to go well, but their honeymoon has been filled with turbulence. As viewers watch their relationship unfold, here is everything you need to know about Nathanial.

At 36 years old, Nathanial hails from Manchester and works as an Events Marketing Manager. Prior to joining “Married At First Sight UK,” he expressed trust issues due to his frequent travels for his job. Nathanial’s TV career started with his appearance on MTV’s “Geordie Shore,” which led to his participation in other shows such as “Young Free and Single” and “Million Dollar Baby,” hosted Lateysha Grace.

Nathanial’s journey on “Married At First Sight UK” has also revealed his sexual orientation. In a heartfelt conversation with Ella, he revealed that he identifies as pansexual, meaning he is sexually attracted to individuals of all genders, regardless of their gender identity.

If you want to know more about Nathanial, you can follow him on Instagram at @nathanial.valentino, where he shares glimpses of his life with his 12k followers. While the contestants are required to keep the details of their marriages secret, Nathanial has already expressed his eagerness to clear up any misconceptions about the show on his Instagram page.

