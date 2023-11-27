Is MAFS UK Star Peggy Rose the Next Mrs Hinch?

Married at First Sight UK star Peggy Rose has recently sparked comparisons to popular influencer Mrs Hinch. While hosting a Q&A on her Instagram stories, a fan asked if she often gets mistaken for the cleaning guru. Peggy responded positively to the comparison, expressing her gratitude for the kind words.

Mrs Hinch, also known as Sophie Hinchliffe, gained fame for her Instagram account where she shares cleaning tips and tricks. With her growing popularity, it’s no surprise that people are drawing parallels between her and Peggy Rose.

However, it’s important to note that Peggy’s resemblance to Mrs Hinch is only skin-deep. The reality star is carving her own path and making a name for herself on the Married at First Sight UK show. Peggy’s unique personality and journey on the show are what truly set her apart.

In a recent interview with Digital Spy, Peggy and her partner Georges Berthonneau gave an update on their relationship. Despite initial doubts about the experiment, the couple revealed that they are still together and going strong. Their families have also embraced their union, with Peggy’s mother showing affection toward Georges.

When questioned about the legality of their marriage, Peggy shared that it is not legally binding. However, she expressed her desire to have a traditional wedding ceremony in the future. Organizing a wedding may be a challenge, but Peggy is excited about celebrating their love with friends and family.

Fans of Married at First Sight UK can look forward to a reunion special in the coming year, where Peggy and Georges, along with other cast members, will reunite on screen. It will be a chance to catch up with the couples and see how their relationships have developed since the end of the experiment.

While Peggy Rose may bear a resemblance to Mrs Hinch, her individuality and unique journey on Married at First Sight UK set her apart. As she continues to navigate her relationship with Georges, fans eagerly await what the future holds for this beloved reality star.

