New Biopic “Maestro” on Netflix: A Cinematic Ode to Leonard Bernstein

Maestro, the highly anticipated biopic directed Bradley Cooper, is set to hit Netflix on December 20. Unlike his previous directorial debut, A Star Is Born, Cooper has chosen to collaborate with the streaming giant for this Leonard Bernstein-inspired film. While it will receive a limited theatrical release, many viewers will have the opportunity to experience Maestro from the comfort of their own homes.

The film revolves around the life of Leonard Bernstein, a renowned conductor who rose to prominence in 1940s New York City. Known as one of the first legendary American conductors of classical music, Bernstein’s achievements spanned various genres. Despite only securing one Academy Award nomination throughout his career, his legacy remains unparalleled.

However, Maestro isn’t solely focused on Bernstein’s success. The film delves into his relationship with his wife, Felicia Montealegre, and the family they built together. Critics have praised the movie, which earned a nomination for the Golden Lion at the Venice International Film Festival and holds an impressive 81% “fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The cast of Maestro features an array of talented individuals portraying real-life figures. Carey Mulligan takes on the role of Felicia Montealegre, while Bradley Cooper portrays the iconic Leonard Bernstein. Maya Hawke plays their daughter, Jamie Bernstein, and Sarah Silverman portrays Leonard’s sister Shirley Bernstein. Other notable cast members include Gideon Glick as Tommy Cothran, Leonard’s protégé, and Matt Bomer as David Oppenheim, a renowned clarinetist.

As Maestro makes its debut on Netflix, audiences can look forward to a captivating exploration of Leonard Bernstein’s life and the impact he made in the world of music. Grab your popcorn and get ready to witness this biographical masterpiece unfold on your screens.

FAQ

