Bradley Cooper’s Film “Maestro” Fails to Capture the Emotional Depth of Leonard Bernstein’s Life

In Bradley Cooper’s film “Maestro,” Carey Mulligan shines in her role as Felicia Montealegre, wife of famed conductor Leonard Bernstein. Mulligan’s performance is reactive and universally heartbreaking, outshining Cooper’s reconstruction of Bernstein’s character. While Cooper’s portrayal is meticulous and accurate, it lacks the emotional depth and vulnerability that Mulligan brings to the screen.

The film opens with an aged Bernstein being interviewed for television, implying that throughout his life he was always playing a part, never truly revealing his intimate self. This notion is reinforced the lack of unguarded moments in the movie, as Bernstein’s public image and use of TV as a medium to broaden the appeal of classical music is highlighted. We are left with the impression that the performance never ended for Bernstein, and he was always playing a role.

One standout scene in “Maestro” is the recreation of the historic phone call Bernstein received to fill in for a flu-ridden conductor at a Carnegie Hall concert. The visually stunning moment captures the sudden rise to celebrity status for Bernstein, accompanied the dizzying nature of his ascent.

However, “Maestro” falls short as a complete exploration of Bernstein’s life. Cooper himself denies that the film is a traditional biopic, focusing instead on Bernstein’s marriage, homosexuality, and conducting. The emotional depths of Bernstein’s character are not fully explored, leaving the audience feeling emotionally stunted. Mulligan’s portrayal of Felicia, who understands Bernstein better than he understands himself, is especially poignant and heart-wrenching.

While “Maestro” contains glimpses of unguarded freedom and artistic tension, it ultimately fails to fully capture the essence of Leonard Bernstein. The film remains frustratingly unresolved, leaving unanswered questions and lacking the emotional resonance that Bernstein’s life deserves.