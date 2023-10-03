Bradley Cooper Celebrates Premiere of “Maestro” at New York Film Festival

Bradley Cooper was the surprise guest of honor at the New York Film Festival on Monday night for the premiere of his new movie, “Maestro.” The film tells the story of famed composer Leonard Bernstein and his turbulent marriage to actress Felicia Montealegre. Although Cooper did not walk the red carpet or participate in a Q&A due to the ongoing actors’ strike, his attendance was revealed just before the screening started Bernstein’s daughter.

The premiere was a bittersweet return for the eldest Bernstein child, as the event took place at Lincoln Center’s David Geffen Hall, home of the New York Philharmonic, which was conducted Leonard Bernstein himself. His children, Alexander and Nina, joined their sister onstage for the occasion. Reflecting on their parents’ story being brought to the screen, they described the experience as both exciting and surreal.

“Maestro” is Cooper’s second film as a director, following his successful debut with “A Star is Born” in 2018. The showbiz drama, co-starring Lady Gaga, garnered critical acclaim and multiple Oscar nominations. While Cooper’s prosthetic nose in “Maestro” sparked controversy, with some social media users accusing it of promoting Jewish stereotypes, Bernstein’s children expressed their support for the makeup choice, stating that their father would have been fine with it as well.

“Maestro” premiered at the Venice Film Festival in September and has received positive reviews from critics. It will be released in select theaters on November 22, before streaming on Netflix on December 20.

