Up-and-Coming Artist Mae Stephens Takes the TikTok World Storm

In a world dominated catchy tunes and dance challenges, one artist has emerged as a breakout star on the global platform TikTok. Mae Stephens, a former supermarket worker from Kettering, Northamptonshire, has captured the hearts of millions with her infectious music.

Stephens, who created her TikTok account in 2020, now boasts an impressive 380,100 followers and 8.8 million likes on the video hosting service. Her journey from supermarket shelves to the top of the charts is a testament to her talent and dedication.

“If We Ever Broke Up,” Stephens’ hit song, catapulted her into the limelight. After it went viral on New Year’s Day, the track entered the Official UK Singles Chart at number 45, eventually climbing to number 13 after seven weeks. The success of the song on TikTok was unparalleled, with 13.3 million video creations featuring the track.

The impact of TikTok on Stephens’ career cannot be overstated. The platform gave her the opportunity to achieve her childhood dream, propelling her from a few followers to international exposure. Reflecting on her journey, Stephens said, “If you love it enough, do it.”

Beyond TikTok, Stephens has also been recognized as one of the “breakthrough artists of the year” the platform. Her success has led to collaborations with renowned artists such as The Chainsmokers and Meghan Trainor, solidifying her position as a rising star in the music industry.

While Stephens may have left her job at a local supermarket, she hasn’t forgotten her roots. She was a regular on BBC Music Introducing in Northamptonshire and has been included in TikTok’s list of UK and Ireland Breakthrough Artists for 2023.

As the world becomes increasingly interconnected through social media platforms, artists like Mae Stephens demonstrate the power of platforms like TikTok in launching careers and propelling songs to the top of the charts. With her infectious music and undeniable talent, Stephens is poised to continue captivating audiences around the world.