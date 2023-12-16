Venezuelan President Maduro Calls for Exploration of Resources in Disputed Territory

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has instructed state-owned companies to begin immediate exploration and exploitation of oil, gas, and mineral resources in Guyana’s Essequibo region. This territory, larger than Greece, is rich in valuable resources that Venezuela claims as its own. Maduro’s directive comes after the successful outcome of a weekend referendum on sovereignty over the region.

To fulfill this order, Maduro plans to grant operating licenses to Venezuelan public companies, including oil giant PDVSA and mining conglomerate Corporación Venezolana de Guayana. He also aims to establish local subsidiaries of these companies in the region. However, it remains unclear how the Maduro administration will exercise jurisdiction over the disputed territory and implement these plans.

In addition to resource exploitation, Maduro announced the creation of a new Comprehensive Defense Operational Zone (Zodi) for the disputed strip. This mirrors the special military commands that operate in different regions of Venezuela. The Essequibo region covers approximately two-thirds of Guyana’s land area, and Venezuela has historically claimed it as part of its territory due to its presence during the Spanish colonial period.

In response to Venezuela’s actions, Guyana has criticized Maduro’s moves and denounced the referendum as an attempt to annex their land. Guyana had previously appealed to the International Court of Justice to address the border dispute, and the court has ordered Venezuela to refrain from altering the status quo until a ruling is made, a process that could take several years.

The ongoing territorial dispute between Venezuela and Guyana has been fueled the discovery of oil reserves off the coast of Essequibo ExxonMobil in 2015. This has renewed Venezuela’s interest in asserting its claim over the region. The situation continues to evolve, and its resolution will depend on diplomatic negotiations and potential legal decisions in the coming years.

