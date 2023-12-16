Venezuelan President Maduro Urges State-Owned Companies to Explore Resources in Disputed Region

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has instructed state-owned companies to begin immediate exploration and exploitation of oil, gas, and minerals in Guyana’s Essequibo region. This decision comes after Maduro’s victory in a recent referendum on claiming sovereignty over the disputed territory.

In addition to granting operating licenses for resource extraction, Maduro has ordered the establishment of local subsidiaries of Venezuelan public companies in the area. However, it remains unclear how the Maduro administration plans to exercise jurisdiction over the territory once it is officially declared part of Venezuela.

Maduro also announced the creation of a new Comprehensive Defense Operational Zone (Zodi) specifically for the disputed strip, similar to other military commands in the country. The Essequibo region, accounting for two-thirds of Guyana and roughly the size of Greece, has always been contested Venezuela, citing historical boundaries from the Spanish colonial period.

The territorial claim has seen fluctuations over the years, with renewed interest in 2015 when ExxonMobil discovered oil in commercial quantities off the Essequibo coast. Guyana has denounced Venezuela’s actions and the recent referendum as an attempt to annex its land.

Guyana has sought intervention from the International Court of Justice, which has ordered Venezuela to maintain the status quo until a ruling on the competing claims is made. This process could span several years, prolonging the dispute over the resource-rich region.

The development in Venezuelan state-owned companies’ exploration and exploitation endeavors in Essequibo has raised concerns and drawn international attention to the ongoing territorial dispute between Venezuela and Guyana. The outcome of this prolonged conflict will have significant implications for both countries and the wider region.