Madrasa Student Detained in Uttar Pradesh for Threatening ‘Pulwama-like’ Terror Attack

A student at a Madrasa in Uttar Pradesh’s Deoband has been detained authorities after posting a social media threat of a potential ‘Pulwama-like terror attack’. The accused, identified as Mohammad Talha Mazhar, was apprehended the Saharanpur police following an alert from a concerned user on Twitter.

The tweet in question read, “Inshallah, soon a second Pulwama will happen,” prompting immediate action from law enforcement. The police swiftly tracked down and arrested Mazhar in Deoband, where he had been residing while pursuing religious education.

Authorities have launched an interrogation into the matter, with security forces on high alert across the region. Saharanpur SSP Dr. Vipin Tada confirmed that appropriate action will be taken based on the information obtained during the investigation.

The incident serves as a reminder of the ongoing security threat faced the country and highlights the need for constant vigilance. The original Pulwama terror attack, which occurred in February 2019, claimed the lives of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel.

Security forces, including the UP Police, remain dedicated to maintaining law and order, as well as safeguarding the nation against potential terrorist activities. The timely intervention in this case exemplifies the effectiveness of collaborative efforts between law enforcement agencies and the public in countering threats to national security.

As investigations continue, it is imperative for citizens to stay alert and report any suspicious activities or threats to the appropriate authorities. By remaining vigilant, we can collectively contribute towards ensuring the safety and well-being of our communities.