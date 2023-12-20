Retired Police Officer Accuses Advocate of False Complaint in Derogatory Content Case

Summary: A retired director general of police (DGP) in Tamil Nadu, R. Natraj, has accused a lawyer of lodging a false complaint against him for sharing derogatory content on social media. The Madras High Court has granted an interim stay on the investigation being conducted the Tiruchi cyber crime police, citing a malicious complaint lodged with ulterior motives. The court has also directed the police to take action against those who abused the retired DGP on social media.

In his petition to quash the FIR registered against him, Natraj claimed that he was a member of a WhatsApp group called PDP, comprising around 70 members, including his friends and well-wishers. According to him, the Chief Minister mentioned an incident about a former police officer posting derogatory content on social media without naming him. On the same day, the lawyer filed a complaint against Natraj, and the police registered an FIR without conducting a preliminary inquiry.

Natraj argued that it was another individual with the X handle ‘suryaborntowin’ who shared the alleged derogatory post on a public platform, not him. He maintained that he had never posted any such message.

The court has now ordered the police to report on the action taken against those who used abusive language against Natraj on social media. The judge expressed concern over the lack of action against these individuals despite their behavior being revealed during the investigation into the lawyer’s complaint.

This case highlights the potential misuse of the legal system to tarnish the reputation of public figures and the importance of thorough investigations before registering FIRs. The allegations made Natraj against the advocate raise questions about the credibility of the complaint and the motives behind it. The court’s intervention serves as an important safeguard to ensure a fair and unbiased investigation.