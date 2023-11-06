The Importance of Maintaining Peace and Harmony in Society

In a recent court decision, Justice Jayachandran emphasized the responsibility of the police to prevent the spread of ideas that may incite hatred and create divisions among the public. While some members of the ruling party and ministers have participated in meetings aimed at eradicating the “Sanatana Dharma,” no action has been taken against them the police. This inaction is considered a dereliction of duty on the part of law enforcement.

The failure to address those who have delivered inflammatory speeches against the “Sanatana Dharma” has prompted a request to counter with a meeting aimed at eradicating “Dravidian Ideology.” However, granting permission for this meeting may further disturb the peace and tranquility of the public. With many already disillusioned fringe groups that act in breach of their oath to uphold the Constitution, allowing such a conference would perpetuate this conflict.

Maintaining peace and harmony is of utmost importance in any society. When ideas are propagated that foster ill-will and discord, it is the duty of the police to intervene and prevent the escalation of tensions. By neglecting to take action against those who have expressed inflammatory views, the police risk further deepening divisions within the public.

In order to ensure a peaceful coexistence, it is necessary to address issues through dialogue and understanding rather than through meetings aimed at eradicating ideologies. Promoting understanding and respect for different beliefs can help bridge divides and establish a foundation for a harmonious society.

Q: What is “Sanatana Dharma”?



Sanatana Dharma refers to the eternal and universal principles that underlie Hinduism, emphasizing duty, righteousness, and spirituality.

Q: What is “Dravidian Ideology”?



Dravidian ideology is primarily associated with political and social movements in South India that assert the distinct identity of Dravidian culture and advocate for the interests of Dravidian-speaking people.

