A Unique Statue of Lord Ganesha as Chief Election Officer Sparks Interest on Social Media

A statue of Lord Ganesha, portraying him as the Chief Election Officer, has garnered attention on social media. The statue, located at a private hospital in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, depicts Lord Ganesha holding a copy of the constitution in one hand and an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) in the other. In addition, Lord Ganesha is depicted with a lotus flower and a gavel, representing a judge’s authority, in his third and fourth hands.

This unique representation of Lord Ganesha is being used to advocate for the concept of “One Nation One Election” throughout the country. The statue serves as a symbol of support for the demand for synchronized elections across all levels of government.

The banner displayed outside the pandal where the statue is exhibited highlights the various benefits of implementing “One Nation One Election.” These benefits include political stability, financial savings, time efficiency, consistency in government tenure, increased voter participation, administrative ease, growth in political activities, and reduced government expenditure.

Ganesh Chaturthi, a Hindu festival celebrating Lord Ganesha, sees the installation of numerous statues throughout Jabalpur. However, this particular statue stands out for its unique representation and message.

The statue has gained significant attention on social media platforms, where users are sharing images and discussing the concept of synchronized elections. People are intrigued the symbolism and the message conveyed through this depiction of Lord Ganesha as the Chief Election Officer.

Overall, this statue serves as a visual representation of the push for “One Nation One Election” and has sparked interest and discussion among the public.

