Controversy Erupts over Unique Welcome Gesture for Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister

A recent incident in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, has stirred controversy as a person dressed as Lord Hanumana was hung from a crane to welcome newly-appointed Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. The incident, captured on video, showed the person mimicking flying and presenting a garland to the Chief Minister during an entry ceremony. However, this action has received backlash on social media, with users questioning the need for such a gesture.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate took to social media to express her disapproval, asking why Lord Hanumana was hung from a crane to welcome the Chief Minister. Her tweet sparked further debate and criticism surrounding the incident.

Additionally, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh raised serious allegations against Chief Minister Yadav. He claimed that there were numerous allegations against the Chief Minister, including large-scale manipulation in the Ujjain Master Plan. Ramesh further accused the state government of changing the land-use pattern in the Ujjain Master Plan to benefit Yadav. He also pointed to viral videos of Yadav making abusive and objectionable statements, questioning whether this was the “Modi’s guarantee” for Madhya Pradesh.

Mohan Yadav was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh on December 13, along with two Deputy Chief Ministers. The ceremony was attended prominent figures including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Yadav, who comes from the other backward classes (OBC) community, is considered close to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and won the assembly polls with a significant majority.

The controversy surrounding the unique welcome gesture and the allegations raised against the Chief Minister have sparked intense discussions on social media and among political circles. It remains to be seen how these issues will be addressed and their impact on the political landscape in Madhya Pradesh.