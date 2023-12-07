Indian Court Asks for Verification of News Related to Spiritual Leader

In a recent court ruling, the Indian judiciary has emphasized the importance of journalistic ethics and the verification of news related to public figures. The decision, given Justice Sanjay Dwivedi, focuses on Acharya Shri Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, a renowned spiritual leader.

Highlighting the significance of responsible journalism, Justice Dwivedi directed that any news or information pertaining to Acharya Shri Dhirendra Krishna Shastri must adhere to the norms of journalistic conduct. The court stressed the need for verification of such news from the relevant source to determine its authenticity and potential impact on the spiritual leader’s reputation.

To ensure compliance with these guidelines, the Court further instructed that any news or articles regarding Shastri should be floated according to the requirements set forth the Information Technology Rules of 2021. This call for verification and adherence to proper journalistic practices aims to prevent the spread of potentially false or defamatory information.

Additionally, the Court ordered the immediate deletion of any electronic media posts that have already been published and negatively affected Shastri’s image. This step emphasizes the urgency of rectifying any damage caused false or unverified news.

While the court ruling specifically concerns Acharya Shri Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, it serves as a reminder of the broader ethical obligations of the journalistic community. Upholding truth, accuracy, and responsible reporting is essential in safeguarding the reputation of public figures and maintaining public trust in the media.