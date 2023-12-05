Madhya Pradesh High Court Holds WhatsApp Group Admin Liable for Sharing Objectionable Content

In a recent ruling, the Madhya Pradesh High Court stated that the administrator of a WhatsApp group is liable for sharing “objectionable” content, regardless of whether they became the admin default. The case that prompted this ruling involved a WhatsApp group called “Sankari Kamine,” where a photo of a nude woman alongside India’s flag was shared to allegedly incite religious sentiments. The trial court had framed charges against the group admin, identified as Junaid, under several provisions of the Indian Penal Code, Information Technology Act, and Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

Junaid appealed the trial court’s decision, arguing that he did not create or share the objectionable photographs, and he became the group admin after two other members left. However, the High Court upheld the trial court’s order, stating that there was a strong prima facie case against Junaid. The court emphasized that during the framing of charges, the court must only assess whether there is sufficient ground to proceed against the accused and not analyze the evidence for conviction.

The prosecution argued that Junaid, as a member of the group, was responsible for the charges since he did not leave the group after viewing the photos. The court agreed with this argument, stating that WhatsApp users are bound the platform’s terms and conditions and cannot claim lawful usage if they engage in prohibited activities.

The defense also raised a question regarding the condition of the mobile phone on which the photos were shared. They argued that the phone was not in “running condition” at the time. However, the court dismissed this defense, stating that it could not be assumed solely based on a forensic lab report that the phone was not in working condition when the objectionable photo was shared.

This ruling sets a precedent regarding the liability of WhatsApp group admins for objectionable content shared within their groups. It highlights the importance of adhering to platform guidelines and being vigilant in monitoring and removing inappropriate material to avoid legal repercussions.