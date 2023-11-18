Paras Saklecha: A Unique Blessing in the World of Politics

Paras Saklecha, the Congress Ratlam candidate, has recently made headlines for an unusual and unforgettable experience. In an act deemed as the ultimate blessing, Saklecha willingly received slaps with sandals from a fakir known for his soul-soothing blessings. This remarkable incident has sparked conversations and debates among politicians and the public alike.

The fakir, affectionately referred to as ‘Abba’ in the local area, resides in a Dargah on Mhow Road and holds immense respect within the community. Famously, people offer him lungis, vests, and slippers as tokens of their devotion, although he only accepts them from a select few, discarding the rest. Saklecha, seeking a unique blessing, presented the fakir with a pair of sandals, which were gratefully received.

The fakir proceeded to energetically slap Saklecha with the sandals, aiming to bless him and dispel any lingering negative energies. The act was captured on video, which soon spread across various social media platforms, garnering significant attention.

When approached for comment, Saklecha expressed deep reverence for the fakir, emphasizing his significance in the area. “By slapping me with the slippers, it’s his way to bless me,” Saklecha shared. “He has removed all the evil shadows, if any, that were upon me.”

Saklecha is currently contesting against the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) billionaire MLA Chetan Kashyap. While this unique blessing has undoubtedly caught public interest, the focus remains on the political race between these two candidates. In 2008, Saklecha emerged victorious in the Ratlam assembly seat as an independent candidate. However, in subsequent elections, he experienced setbacks and finished third in 2013. Kashyap secured the seat in 2018 and now seeks re-election for a third term.

With the election season in full swing, unique events such as Saklecha’s blessing serve as a reminder of the diverse and intriguing world of politics. As voters prepare to make their decisions, the question remains: Will these unconventional blessings translate into political success for Saklecha? Only time will tell.

FAQ

What is a fakir?

A fakir is a Sufi Muslim ascetic who renounces material possessions and lives in simplicity, often relying on charitable offerings from the community.

Who is Paras Saklecha?

Paras Saklecha is a candidate from the Congress party running for the Ratlam seat in Madhya Pradesh, India.

Who is Chetan Kashyap?

Chetan Kashyap is a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the current sitting MLA from the Ratlam constituency in Madhya Pradesh, India. He is seeking re-election for a third term.