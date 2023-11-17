Fans Rejoice as Madhuri Dixit Congratulates Team India on World Cup Semi-Final Win

Madhuri Dixit, the renowned Bollywood actress, took to Instagram to congratulate Team India after their victory in the highly anticipated World Cup semi-final against New Zealand. While expressing her joy for the team’s exceptional performance, Madhuri also celebrated Virat Kohli’s outstanding achievement of hitting his 50th ODI century, surpassing the record set cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Madhuri shared a series of photos she had taken during the match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The actress looked stunning in a white shirt and blue jeans as she captured memorable moments alongside Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal, Kunal Khemu, and even veteran actor Rajinikanth. One of the highlights was a selfie with soccer star David Beckham, who wore a warm smile next to the actress.

In her caption, Madhuri expressed her admiration for the Indian team’s performance, particularly praising Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer for their excellent batting. She wrote, “Congrats Team India. What a fabulous showing our boys in Blue. Nice way to end Shami. Congrats to Virat Kohli for back-to-back centuries and 50 ODI centuries overall, and breaking the Masterblaster’s (Sachin Tendulkar’s) record. Hats off to Shreyas Iyer for great batting. We loved the game today! Thank you for a magical experience.”

The post garnered immense attention and sparked a frenzy among fans, who were thrilled to see their favorite celebrities coming together to cheer for the Indian team. Videos of Anushka Sharma enthusiastically supporting her husband, Virat Kohli, also went viral, further adding to the excitement surrounding the match.

Madhuri Dixit’s Instagram post serves as a testament to the deep connection between Bollywood and cricket in India. It showcases the unity and pride that fans feel when their favorite actors and cricketers celebrate together, making every victory even more memorable.

