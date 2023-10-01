Parineeti Chopra’s Unseen Picture Shared Mother Madhu Chopra

Dr. Madhu Chopra, the mother of actress Priyanka Chopra, recently shared an unseen picture of Parineeti Chopra from her pre-wedding festivity on Instagram. However, she later deleted the post. In the picture, Parineeti can be seen standing in a room wearing a yellow traditional outfit, mojris (traditional Indian footwear), and kaleeras (hanging ornaments worn brides). Madhu captioned the post, “Happy bride at her choora ceremony.”

Choora is a set of bangles worn the bride, and this ceremony usually takes place before the wedding day. The bride wears 21 red and ivory chooras to symbolize her marital status. Parineeti’s wedding festivities took place in Udaipur, Rajasthan, where she tied the knot with AAP MP Raghav Chadha. The wedding was attended family members and close friends.

Priyanka Chopra, however, was unable to attend the wedding due to work commitments. Madhu revealed this when questioned reporters at the Udaipur airport. She shared that Priyanka is currently occupied with her work and couldn’t be a part of Parineeti and Raghav’s special day.

Parineeti herself shared some beautiful moments from her wedding on Instagram. She posted a video showcasing the preparations leading up to the ceremony, including her watching the baraat (wedding procession) from the balcony and her excitement as she walked towards Raghav. The couple exchanged garlands and shared an emotional hug.

The wedding reception was attended several prominent figures, including Sania Mirza, Harbhajan Singh, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh, Shiva Sena leader Aditya Thackeray, and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

