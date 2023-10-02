New Podcast Pretty Lonesome Launches with Influencer Madeline Argy

Madeline Argy, a 23-year-old influencer, is embarking on a new chapter in her career as she launches her podcast, Pretty Lonesome, on Alex Cooper’s Unwell network. Despite her young age, Argy exudes a mix of optimism and terror that often comes with the post-graduate phase of life. In an interview, she opens up about the uncertainties she faces after recently graduating from university.

Living with her mom in West Sussex, Argy yearns for more structure in her life. The podcast, which serves as a deadline for her, offers a sense of purpose and soothes her post-grad discomfort. The release of the show is just weeks away, and Argy eagerly awaits the response of her listeners.

Argy’s success did not come overnight. She gained popularity on TikTok in early 2021 and later formed her own team. In May, she received a call about potentially joining Cooper’s Unwell network, which she initially thought was beyond the realm of possibility. However, she soon found herself flying to Los Angeles to meet Cooper in person and make the podcast a reality.

Throughout the interview, Argy reflects on her journey from being a TikTok user to becoming an internet celebrity with millions of followers. She acknowledges her family’s support and her hopes that her fame has not reached the level where people obsess over her. Argy also shares her experience meeting her crush, another creator, on TikTok and how it quickly changed her perspective.

With over 4.8 million followers on TikTok, 1.8 million followers on Instagram, and 389,000 subscribers on YouTube, Argy is eager to see where this new phase of her career takes her. She describes her relationship with Cooper as “fatherly” and appreciates the advice and guidance she receives from the Call Her Daddy host.

As the release date of Pretty Lonesome approaches, Argy remains excited but also nervous about the response. She admits that when it comes to conversations about herself, she often struggles to find the right words. However, online, she feels more comfortable expressing herself and sharing her thoughts.

