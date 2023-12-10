Madelene Wright Embraces Her Sensual Side on Social Media

In a bold move, Madelene Wright, a player for Leyton Orient Women’s team, recently shared a provocative photo on Instagram, risking the possibility of being banned from the platform. Known for her saucy posts, Wright took to Instagram once again to promote her OnlyFans account, giving her fans a sneak preview of the exclusive content she offers.

The eye-catching photo featured the 25-year-old athlete grabbing her peachy bum while dressed in nothing but lingerie and thigh-high boots. With her back to the camera, Wright confidently showcased her curves, leaving fans in awe of her undeniable radiance.

In addition to her social media presence, Wright has made waves in the football world as well. Earlier this month, she made headlines stripping down to her underwear to reveal her well-toned bum, causing some football fans to switch their allegiance to Leyton Orient. Moreover, she recently joined the team after being released from Charlton Athletic.

However, it isn’t just her on-field talent that has garnered attention. Wright’s glamorous lifestyle has captivated fans, and her Halloween costume as a stunning angel left them speechless. With over 300,000 Instagram followers, she continues to dazzle her fanbase with raunchy pictures and revealing outfits.

Apart from her football and social media career, Wright has also taken advantage of the popularity of the OnlyFans platform. She runs her own account, where she shares exclusive content with subscribers. She revealed that she has earned a staggering £500,000 from OnlyFans, proving her entrepreneurial acumen.

Madelene Wright’s ability to navigate between her roles as an influencer, athlete, and OnlyFans star showcases her versatility and determination to succeed. As she embarks on her journey with Leyton Orient, her loyal fanbase eagerly awaits her next move, both on and off the field.