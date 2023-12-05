Car Dealership Heiress Deletes Social Media Following Husband’s Arrest

In a surprising turn of events, the car dealership heiress, whose lavish wedding made headlines last month, has made her Instagram account private and deleted her TikTok. The move comes after her husband, Jacob, was arrested and charged with three felony counts for allegedly shooting at Texas police officers.

The couple’s extravagant wedding, which reportedly cost millions of dollars, was the talk of the town. However, the joyous celebration has now been overshadowed Jacob’s legal troubles. It is unclear at this time what led to the altercation with the police officers or what prompted Jacob to open fire.

The heiress, whose social media presence had garnered a significant following, has chosen to go off the grid amidst the controversy. By making her Instagram account private and deleting her TikTok, she has effectively cut off her online connection to the public. Whether this move is temporary or permanent remains to be seen.

As news of the incident spread, speculation has swirled around the couple’s relationship and the impact it may have on their future. The car dealership heiress, known for her extravagant lifestyle showcased on social media, has now retreated from the public eye.

While the true details of the incident are yet to be revealed, this latest development has cast a shadow over the couple’s once glamorous image. It serves as a reminder that even those living seemingly perfect lives are not immune to unexpected twists and turns.