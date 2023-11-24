New Campaign Aims to Showcase Canadian Entertainment to a Younger Audience

Canadian social media stars have joined forces in a new campaign the Canada Media Fund, called MADE | NOUS, to celebrate and promote Canadian entertainment. The campaign aims to capture the attention of younger Canadians who are more likely to consume content through digital platforms rather than traditional media outlets.

The campaign features Liz Duff, Haley Robinson, and Andrian Maknachov, who were selected from a nationwide search to act as digital ambassadors for Canadian films, TV shows, video games, and digital entertainment. The trio recently made their debut at the Digital First Canada Summit in Toronto, where they discussed their roles as ambassadors and the Canadian entertainment they are most excited to share with their followers.

Liz Duff, a pop culture and awards season analyst based in Halifax, expressed her excitement about discussing upcoming films, film festivals, and what’s buzzing in the industry. Haley Robinson, based in Ottawa, is passionate about highlighting the diversity within Canadian content and spotlighting Indigenous talent. Andrian Maknachov, originally from Ukraine, shared his journey of becoming a content creator and influencer in Canada, starting with his popular video about traditional Canadian foods.

One of the main goals of the campaign is to bridge the gap between generations and introduce younger audiences to the vast array of Canadian entertainment. The ambassadors recognize the challenges of finding new content online, as recommendations are often based on personal preferences. They aim to provide diverse recommendations that appeal to a wide audience and encourage open-mindedness when exploring Canadian entertainment.

The ambassadors also emphasize the global reach of social media, showcasing the significance of Canadian storytelling on an international scale. Liz Duff shared her experience of witnessing the global reaction to Canadian filmmaker Sarah Polley winning an Oscar, highlighting the importance of sharing and celebrating Canadian stories with the world.

To stay updated on the campaign and discover Canadian entertainment, follow MADE | NOUS on their social media channels:

– Instagram: @made_nous

– TikTok: @made_nous

– Facebook: MADE.NOUS

– Twitter (X): @made_nous

FAQ:

Q: What is the MADE | NOUS campaign?

A: The MADE | NOUS campaign is an initiative the Canada Media Fund to promote and celebrate Canadian entertainment.

Q: Who are the ambassadors of the campaign?

A: The ambassadors of the campaign are Liz Duff, Haley Robinson, and Andrian Maknachov, who were chosen after a nationwide search.

Q: What is the aim of the campaign?

A: The aim of the campaign is to attract a younger generation of Canadians to Canadian content leveraging the popularity of social media.

Q: How can I stay updated on the campaign?

A: You can follow MADE | NOUS on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and Twitter (X).