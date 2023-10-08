Charli XCX Teases Exciting New Music for Upcoming Era

UK singer-songwriter and pop sensation Charli XCX has recently shared some exciting news about her upcoming music. In a clip posted on Instagram, Charli revealed that she is currently in the studio working on new material for her next era and wanted to give fans a taste of what’s to come.

The snippet showcases an ecstatic dance-pop sound with a catchy hook and chorus that immediately grabs listeners’ attention. Fans have already dubbed it the “song of the century” and are eagerly awaiting its release. Collaborators Addison Rae and Tiësto have also expressed their excitement about the new music.

One notable comment on Charli’s post came from singer Sam Smith, who simply replied with two emojis hinting at a potential collaboration. This has sparked speculation among fans about a long-awaited collaboration between the two artists.

Charli XCX has been riding the wave of success in the dance-pop genre. Her latest album, “Crash,” topped the charts in the UK and she achieved her first top ten hit with the hyperpop bop “Speed Drive.” The success of these songs, along with her collaboration with Tiësto, has earned her Silver certifications in the UK.

Fans are eagerly anticipating the release of Charli XCX’s new music and are excited to see what she has in store for her upcoming era.

