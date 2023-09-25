Chinese Rumors and Racism Surrounding Made-In-India iPhone 15

The upcoming launch of the latest iPhone 15 Apple has sparked rumors on Chinese social media platforms regarding the Made-In-India version of the phone. Speculation suggests that the Chinese-manufactured iPhone 15 will be exclusively available in European and American markets, while the Indian-made iPhone 15 will be targeted specifically at the Chinese market. These rumors have led to racist comments and stereotypes against Indians within Chinese communities.

Posts on Weibo, a popular Chinese microblogging platform, have been filled with sarcastic remarks and discriminatory comments. Some users have made derogatory statements about the smell of curry associated with India, while others have raised concerns about the hygiene of Indian workers and the cleanliness of the phones they produce. These comments reinforce stereotypes and biases related to hygiene.

A Bloomberg report stating that Apple will sell Made-In-India iPhones on launch day fueled further rumors about the sequential availability of iPhones in European and Chinese markets. However, Apple officials have refuted these claims, clarifying that the China-made iPhone 15 series is not exclusively meant for European and American markets, and the India-made iPhone 15 lineup is not solely intended for the Chinese market.

It is important to note that India currently plays a relatively minor role in iPhone production, accounting for only about 7 percent of the total production. China remains the dominant manufacturing hub, responsible for around 90 percent of iPhone production.

Apple’s decision to manufacture the iPhone 15 in India aligns with its strategy to diversify production beyond China’s borders. The company aims to increase production in India significantly, with a target of around $40 billion in the next 4 to 5 years.

It is crucial to address and combat the spread of misinformation, contempt, and racism surrounding the Made-In-India iPhone 15 in Chinese online communities. Discriminatory comments based on stereotypes not only perpetuate harmful biases but also hinder the progress of global cooperation and understanding.

