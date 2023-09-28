Racist Reactions Emerge on Chinese Social Media Amid Apple’s Expansion in India

Apple’s decision to expand its manufacturing operations in India has triggered racist reactions on Chinese social media platforms. Chinese netizens have voiced concerns about the quality of the recently released iPhone 15, which is manufactured in India. Misinformation campaigns, contemptuous remarks, and racist jokes targeting India have been circulating on China’s internet, with some users calling for a boycott of India-made iPhone 15s.

The launch of India-made iPhones on the global market coincided with the release of Chinese units, highlighting Apple’s rapid expansion of manufacturing operations in India. However, this move has sparked backlash in China, with social media posts and reactions appearing in Chinese state media. False claims have been spreading that iPhones made in India were rejected Europe due to quality issues and are now being diverted to China.

Chinese journalist Wenhao highlights the coordinated campaign against India on China’s internet. Some Chinese consumers have even resorted to racial slurs and stereotypical comments about Indians. Concerns have been raised about hygiene and sanitation, suggesting that iPhones from India might have an unpleasant odor.

Experts attribute potential quality issues to design compromises aimed at achieving a lighter weight, including reduced heat dissipation and the use of a titanium frame. Apple’s shift in manufacturing operations from China to India reflects the changing landscape, with India’s share of iPhone production increasing to approximately 14% while China’s has dwindled to around 86%.

Apple has been expanding its iPhone manufacturing operations in India since 2017, relying on contract manufacturers such as Foxconn, Pegatron, and Wistron. The company is expected to shift around 18% of its global iPhone production to India FY25. Additionally, Apple has achieved record shipments from India and surpassed Samsung in terms of export volumes.

Despite the controversy, many users in India have reported no issues with the new handsets, stating that they are working flawlessly.

Sources: China Daily, Voice of America, Counterpoint Research, Bank of America.