Channel 4 to Expand Made in Chelsea Franchise with Australian Version

Channel 4 is set to bring the popular reality TV franchise, Made in Chelsea, to Australia with a new series called Made in Bondi. This new spin-off will feature a new cast of young social elites, showcasing their opulent lifestyles and dramatic relationships in the famous Bondi suburb of Sydney.

Viewers can expect jaw-dropping parties, breathtaking fashion, and sizzling romances, much like the UK version of the show. Made in Bondi will air on Channel 7 in Australia and on E4 in the UK.

Karl Warner, head of youth and digital at Channel 4, expressed excitement about the expansion of the Made in Chelsea franchise, calling it a “global franchise” and praising the show’s success as one of the most important digital brands in the Channel 4 portfolio.

In addition to Made in Bondi, there will also be a spin-off called Made in Chelsea: Sydney, featuring cast members from the UK series who will be heading to Australia. Whether there will be any crossover between the two shows remains to be seen.

The main Made in Chelsea series recently returned for its Corsica summer spin-off, introducing new cast members and currently airing its 26th series on E4.

Fans of the Made in Chelsea franchise can look forward to experiencing the allure of the Bondi lifestyle and the drama that comes with it. Made in Bondi promises to be an exciting addition to the franchise, showcasing the lavish lives and complicated relationships of Australia’s social elites.

