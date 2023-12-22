Preserving Tradition: The Creation of Moravian Beeswax Candles

In the heart of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, a special tradition unfolds every year. A dedicated group of volunteers gathers in the basement of Central Moravian Church’s business office to embark on the labor-intensive process of creating Moravian beeswax candles. These candles, with their unique blend of history and symbolism, play a vital role in the candlelight services that bring the spirit of Christmas to the Lehigh Valley.

The story of the Moravian beeswax candle traces back to 1747 in Wetteravia, Germany. During a time of political strife and darkness, Bishop John de Watteville sought to bring hope and joy to his community. It was on Christmas Eve of that year when he conducted vigil services, introducing the idea of the happy anticipation of the Christ-child’s arrival. As a small gift, each child was given a beeswax candle adorned with a red ribbon at the bottom. The beeswax symbolized the purity of Christ, while the red ribbon represented his sacrificial blood.

This simple act of lighting a candle sparked a tradition that would soon spread across Europe. By 1756, the Moravian candlelight service had crossed the Atlantic, finding a home in the town of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. Since then, these candles have been meticulously crafted to honor the traditions and teachings of the Moravian Church.

To create the candles, the volunteers rely on 533 pounds of beeswax, 1.5 miles of wick, and an ample supply of coffee and donuts. The beeswax, known for its purity and natural scent, is melted and carefully poured into molds. Each candle is then fitted with a wick and trimmed to perfection.

The process is not only a labor of love but also a testament to the dedication and devotion of the Moravian community. Year after year, these candles continue to illuminate the Christmas services, spreading the warmth and meaning of the holiday season.

As the world changes and modernizes, it is comforting to know that some traditions remain steadfast. Through the creation of Moravian beeswax candles, the spirit of Christmas endures, connecting generations and reminding us of the true meaning of the season.