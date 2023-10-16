James Maddison Trolls Himself on TikTok After England Blunder

James Maddison, the midfielder for the England national football team, found himself at the center of attention after posting a TikTok video of his blunder during Friday night’s game against Australia. Despite the Three Lions managing to secure a victory, fans were left surprised and entertained Maddison’s decision to share an edited clip of his failed attempt.

In the video, Maddison can be seen booting the ball high up into the air, only for it to come crashing back down and hit Sideman Harry Lewis’s mom in the face. The humorous clip ends at that moment, leaving viewers amused and slightly shocked.

Earlier in the game, Maddison had a moment to forget when he blazed a shot high and wide. After the match, he decided to poke fun at himself posting the failed attempt on social media with the caption, “Sometimes maybe good, sometimes maybe💩.”

Fans had mixed reactions to Maddison’s TikTok video, with some finding it hilarious while others questioned his decision to share it. Despite the blunder, Maddison made up for it during the game creating a great chance for Ollie Watkins, although unfortunately, it resulted in hitting the post.

Maddison’s performance this season has been impressive, with him being named the Premier League Player of the Month for August. Since joining Spurs from Leicester City for a £40 million deal, he has scored two goals and provided five assists in nine games under the management of Ange Postecoglou.

Overall, the TikTok video showcased Maddison’s ability to laugh at himself and engage with fans in a lighthearted manner. It added an entertaining touch to an otherwise successful match for the England team.

