Benji and Joel Madden Launch Veeps All Access, an Online Video Subscription Service

Benji and Joel Madden, the creative forces behind Good Charlotte, MDDN, and Veeps, have announced their newest venture: Veeps All Access. This online video subscription service, backed Live Nation, is an expansion of the Veeps live-streaming platform that was acquired Live Nation in January 2021. Previously, Veeps operated as a pay-per-view business, but with All Access, fans will be granted unlimited access to live shows, on-demand content, artist exclusives, and original programming.

All Access will be available for $11.99 per month or $120 for an annual pass, similar to other popular streaming services. It will be accessible through the Veeps app on various platforms, including iPhone, Android, Apple TV, and Roku. Veeps has also struck early partnership deals with Samsung, Ticketmaster, and Verizon.

The launch of Veeps All Access will feature a wide range of performances from artists such as The Postal Service, Death Cab for Cutie, Run The Jewels, Macklemore, Jessie Ware, and many more. Joel Madden explains that Veeps’ mission has always been to connect fans with their favorite artists, even if they can’t attend a concert in person. With an affordable subscription option, Veeps aims to drive artist discovery and connect fans with a broader range of artists and their communities.

The content library of Veeps All Access will include archived shows from artists like 5 Seconds of Summer, Aerosmith, Amy Winehouse, Katy Perry, The Rolling Stones, and more. The platform will utilize a show recommendation engine and deliver concerts in high-quality 4K streaming with spatial sound capabilities.

Partnership with Live Nation has been critical to the expansion of Veeps, as it offers support and access to a great group of people. The Maddens believe that the future of live entertainment is all about access, whether it’s reaching fans in remote areas or providing the same level of access as sporting events. Veeps is excited to work with Live Nation to fulfill these expectations for music fans worldwide.

Sources:

– Billboard [link]

– Veeps [link]